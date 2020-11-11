Van Beek

LINDA VANDERHORST VAN BEEK

September 9, 1946 September 23, 2020

Linda Vanderhorst Van Beek went home to be with her Lord on September 23, 2020

She was born on Sept 9,1946 in Los Angeles California and adopted by loving parents Jack and Margaret Vanderhorst. After growing up in Chino, she attended Northwestern College in Iowa. Upon earning her Bachelor's degree in education, she returned home to marry Anton "Tony" Van Beek in August of 1968. Her son Daniel was born in January 1970 and daughter Christine was born in November 1971. She was always driven to teach and did so for the Chino Valley Unified School district for over 20 years, teaching multiple grades at Cortez and Gird elementary schools. She went on to earn her Master's degree from California State University, Fullerton. In 1995 she found her birth mother and extended her immediate family to include a sister and four brothers. She retired in 2004 and moved to Monument Colorado (so her husband could learn to shovel snow). While in Colorado she was an active member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization for Women, and would volunteer with Three Way Thrift whenever she was visiting Chino. She was an avid traveler, both domestically and abroad. In fact, in her teen years she toured the entire world. She found great joy in creating scrapbooks, capturing her memories made with friends and families. Always the consummate hostess, she opened her home to friends and family. Her 4th of July parties and games for after dinner were always the talk of the crowd.

She is preceded into death by her parents Jack and Margaret, her birth mother Frieda Hirsch, and brother Ben. She is survived by her husband Tony, son Daniel and spouse Kimberly, daughter Christine and spouse Robert, siblings Ron, Brad, Margie, and Tom, grandchildren Jenna, Griffin, Ethan, and Robert Jacob.







