LISA CARIN MCNULTY

October 27, 1956 May 30, 2019

Lisa Carin McNulty 62 after a short fight with cancer was called away. She was born in Columbia, Missouri in 1956 moved to Illinois and grew up in Arlington Heights, Ilinois. Went to CSU Fort Collins for a while then moved to Colorado Springs where she met her husband Mike McNulty and married 37 years ago. Finished her collage at UCCS getting a bachelor's degree. Her passions were gardening and crocheting. She so much enjoyed working in the yard.

Survived by her husband Mike, two sons Jared and Richard, Two grandchildren Theodore and Rozelin, mother Regina Johnson, Step mother Sandra Gill, Brother Blair Johnson, Sister Suzanne Small, and nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her father Richard Johnson.

She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Will be having a celebration of life for Lisa up at are property sometime in June 2019.





