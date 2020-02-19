Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisa Corneau. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LISA CORNEAU

February 6, 2020

Lisa lost her courageous battle with cancer on 2/6/2020. Born in Franklin, New Hampshire to Lilla & Leslie Corneau. She came to Colorado Springs in 1986. She worked at Progressive Ins for 29 years. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Dennis Hughes, her brother Chuck Corneau, brother in law James Hughes and his wife Debby, and sister in law Grace Mouriquand. She was predeceased by her parents and sister Joy.

She loved to quilt, read, crafting, collecting (mainly teddy bears), and just hanging out with friends. She liked to travel to see new places or to old familiar haunts. She had decorations for every season, especially Christmas her favorite holiday.

She is very loved and will be greatly missed. Her pain has gone and heaven awaits.





