Cromer
LISELOTTE Q. CROMER
June 16, 1928
May 31, 2019
Compassionate, adventurous, generous, expressive, survivor, loved...
These are a few words that describe Liselotte Q. Cromer, who left this earth for her home with God on May 31, 2019. She was 90.
Liselotte - known also as Lisa, Charlotte and Omi - was born on June 16, 1928 in Bad Kreuznach, Germany. Her younger years were spent with her parents, Albert and Gertrud Quarck, in Munich and Wurzburg. On March 16, 1945, Lisa's life was changed overnight by the firebombing of Wurzburg. Homeless and on her own at sixteen, Lisa began a journey of learning how to survive and make a new life in a destroyed homeland. This path eventually led to the United States where she married Paul E. Cromer, and raised four children.
Lisa is survived by her children, Ralph (Cindy), Monica (Bob) Preston, Barbara (Steve) Reinhard, and Albert (Silviya). Also remembering her with love and a smile are five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Lisa loved nature, being outside, cooking, classical music (Yanni, John Denver, and Willie Nelson, too!), traveling, celebrating holidays, and chocolate.
A private remembrance of Lisa is planned for the beginning of July.
Published in The Gazette on June 9, 2019