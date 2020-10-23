LeaCAPTAIN LLOYD "JACK" JACKSON LEA1930October 15, 2020Captain Lloyd Jackson Lea (Jack) passed away on October 15, 2020 at the age of 90.Jack is survived by his son Barry Lea (Georgia), former wife, Patricia Lea, brother Jerry Lea, son-in-law Bob Tenor (Karla), and granddaughter KaCee Sabell (Steven). He is preceded in death by his two daughters, Valerie Lea, and Karla Tenor (Bob).Jack proudly enlisted in the United States Army in 1951, serving in the Korean Conflict as a Communications Specialist and earning 2 Bronze Service Stars.In 1957, Jack again felt a calling to serve his community and joined the Colorado Springs Fire Department, having achieved the rank of Battalion Captain and the cool nickname of "Captain Jack" (before it was cool and Disney took it). Jack served as captain of many different stations around Colorado Springs and earned the respect and admiration of all who served with him. Jack was legend and Fire Fighters to this day recognize the name.Jack was known to not hold back his opinion and had a knack for telling it like it is. He always told you the truth even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear.Captain Jack was generous to those he cared about. He loved QVC and HSN but rarely purchased anything for himself. We are certain that QVC and HSN will need to declare bankruptcy now that their #1 fan has gone to shopping on higher networks.A viewing is scheduled for Friday, October 23, 2020 between the hours of 3:00 and 7:00 PM at Memorial Gardens located at Airport and Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO. Services will be held at Memorial Gardens on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery and, due to COVID, is for family only.