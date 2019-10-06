Smith
LLOYD L. SMITH
6/19/1929 - 9/19/2019
Lloyd L. Smith, DDS, long-time Manitou Springs resident, and Colorado Springs dentist, died September 19, 2019 in the Penrose Hospice center after a short battle with colon cancer. Lloyd was born June 19, 1929 in Hastings, Nebraska. He graduated from Hastings College and later graduated, with distinction, from the University of Nebraska dental school. He joined the Navy after dental school and had the good fortune to be stationed in San Diego. After two years in the Navy, Lloyd and his budding family relocated to Colorado Springs to start his dental practice with two fellow classmates from dental school. Lloyd retired from dentistry after 50 years of practice.
Some of Lloyd's favorite times were spent on the tennis court. Dr. Smith was an avid tennis player, playing in college, dental school, and later in the Navy. Lloyd enjoyed competitive tennis throughout his life, but especially enjoyed the social interactions, playing whenever he could. After retiring from his dental practice, Lloyd wintered in Palm Desert where he could readily find a tennis game.
Lloyd Smith was a compassionate man with gentle chair side manners. He developed many friendships during his lifetime and cherished them all. Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen, in 2018, and his first wife, Lou, in 2006. He is survived by his two sons, Craig of Carmel Valley, California, and James of Colorado Springs and many lifelong friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Patty Jewett Golf Course on November 9, 2019 from 3 PM to 5 PM.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019