Schuster

LOIS A SCHUSTER

July 14, 1937

April 2, 2020

Lois Schuster born July 14,1937 passed away April 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was survived by her husband Charles R Schuster of 63 years. She leaves behind her daughter Debbie Parmenter spouse Erik Parmenter, Heather Netzler spouse Joe Netzler, Misty Schuster and Buddy Schuster along with great grandchildren Madison and Ashton Netzler. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed bingo, Cripple Creek and spending time with her family. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to the . She will be loved and missed greatly by her family and they find comfort knowing she is with God and family that preceded her in death.





