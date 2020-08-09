Solms
LOIS "PEGGY" CHARLENE SOLMS
June 7, 1931
July 27, 2020
Peggy passed peacefully at home in the loving arms of her husband of 67 years, Joseph, into the loving arms of Jesus. Peggy was born in 1931 in Olive Hill, Kentucky to a large family. Peggy and Joseph met in their senior year of high school at St. Paul Catholic School, Marion, Indiana in 1949. Upon graduation, Joseph went into the Air Force and Peggy went into nurses training. They married in 1953 soon after her graduation. The couple traveled together throughout the nation and to many foreign countries for the next twenty-two years with the Air Force. Peggy worked as a nurse wherever they were stationed until the mid 60's when two children entered their lives through adoption. Peggy became a fulltime homemaker using her nursing skills only on the kids. After Joseph's retirement from the Air Force in 1974 they traveled westward stopping in Colorado Springs: They liked it so much that they lived here most of the time until her passing.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents Ramon and Leone Williams, one sister and three brothers. She is survived by her husband Joseph, son David (Spouse Beth), daughter Christina (Spouse James), six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one sister and three brothers.
Funeral mass will be held at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church 6455 Brook Park Drive on Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 at 11:00 am. Burial will be at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Patricks Catholic Church or Alzheimer's Association
.