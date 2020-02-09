Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Eimer Ryan. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Funeral Mass 1:30 PM Canticle Chapel of St. Clare Convent at Mount St. Francis 7665 Assisi Heights Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Eimer Ryan, 94, a longtime Colorado Springs resident, died on February 3, 2020 at the Village of Belmar in Lakewood, CO. She was a research chemist, tax preparer, and homemaker. Lois was born on April 8, 1925 in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of the borough of Queens in New York, NY to Thomas Adolph Eimer and Rosa Sailer Eimer. She married William Patrick Ryan, Jr. of Holyoke, MA on June 7, 1952 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in New York, NY.

Lois is survived by her sons, William P. Ryan, SJ, Washington, DC and Jeffrey M. (Debra) Ryan, Lakewood, CO; her sister, Marilyn E. Vreeland, Wellsville, NY; and her granddaughters, Bailey, Elle and Zoe. She was preceded in death by her husband and by her brother, Thomas F. Eimer.

Lois attended local grade and high schools in New York, NY and graduated with a B.S. in Chemistry from the University of Vermont in Burlington, VT in 1947 and then a M.S. in Physical Chemistry in 1949. She was an honor student and a member of Phi Beta Kappa and an associate member of Sigma Xi. Lois was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority and was active in many university groups.

She was employed as a research chemist at Brookhaven National Laboratory, Upton, NY from 1949 to 1952 and was a staff member of the research department at Olin Industries, New Haven, CT from 1952 to 1953.

Her second career from 1977 to 1990 was as a tax preparer, office manager and teacher of tax preparation with H&R Block. She became an Enrolled Agent for the Internal Revenue Service in 1983.

Lois enjoyed living in Wallingford, CT, Pittsburgh, PA, Rockford, IL, and Omaha, NE before arriving in Colorado Springs in 1971. She was active in many philanthropic activities in connection with Pi Beta Phi sorority while in these cities.

Lois and her husband Bill were avid travelers and through the combination of many land tours and cruises visited various areas in Europe, Asia, North and South America, and Australia.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 1:30 PM at the Canticle Chapel of St. Clare Convent at Mount St. Francis, 7665 Assisi Heights, Colorado Springs, CO followed by inurnment at Mount St. Francis Columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Saint Francis of Colorado Springs, 7665 Assisi Heights, Colorado Springs, CO 80919.







