Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Elaine Henville. View Sign

Henville

LOIS ELAINE HENVILLE

September 3, 1942 April 11, 2019

Lois Elaine Henville was born in Follansbee, West Virginia on September 3, 1942. She was the youngest of five children.

She was a devoted believer of the Lord even after losing her husband at a young age.

Elaine remarried and lived in California before moving to Colorado in 1992.

She faithfully served in various areas of ministry including as camp auxiliary president and state chaplain in Gideons, as a Sunday school teacher, in the church choir, and on the prayer team. She also made gifts and crafts that she would give to others to cheer them up. She enjoyed travelling and driving to new places as well as gardening. She was a person whose small acts of service and kindness made a big difference in the lives of others.

One of her favorite sayings was, "God is good all the time, and all the time God is good."

She passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

She is survived by her brother and sister, five children, eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to The Gideons International at

Funeral Service, 10:30AM, Thursday, April 18, 2019, Black Forest Baptist Church, 10915 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80908.

Interment, immediately following, Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903.







HenvilleLOIS ELAINE HENVILLESeptember 3, 1942 April 11, 2019Lois Elaine Henville was born in Follansbee, West Virginia on September 3, 1942. She was the youngest of five children.She was a devoted believer of the Lord even after losing her husband at a young age.Elaine remarried and lived in California before moving to Colorado in 1992.She faithfully served in various areas of ministry including as camp auxiliary president and state chaplain in Gideons, as a Sunday school teacher, in the church choir, and on the prayer team. She also made gifts and crafts that she would give to others to cheer them up. She enjoyed travelling and driving to new places as well as gardening. She was a person whose small acts of service and kindness made a big difference in the lives of others.One of her favorite sayings was, "God is good all the time, and all the time God is good."She passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019.She is survived by her brother and sister, five children, eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to The Gideons International at www.gideons.org to honor the years Elaine dedicated to spreading the word of God to others.Funeral Service, 10:30AM, Thursday, April 18, 2019, Black Forest Baptist Church, 10915 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80908.Interment, immediately following, Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close