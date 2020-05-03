Lois Elaine Slaven
1930 - 2020
Slaven
LOIS ELAINE SLAVEN
March 5, 1930
April 26, 2020
Lois Elaine Slaven, 62-year resident of Cascade, CO, went to be with her Lord on April 26, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born in Superior, NE on March 5, 1930 to Marvin and Gladys Wolfe, the first of six children. She married Arthur Maurice Slaven on August 15, 1948. She was a homemaker and helped others who were unable to handle their own household chores, always ready to lend a hand or go the extra mile for anyone who needed her. After her children left home, she worked in child care centers with the toddler age group until she was 75 years old, caring for some children whose parents were her charges in the earlier years. She was active in her church serving in several capacities over the years and was always warm and caring to all she met. She enjoyed gardening and birdwatching and had encounters with a variety of wildlife that came to visit.
She spent her last 10 months at Brookdale Skyline where she eventually succumbed to cancer and heart issues.
She is survived by two brothers, Bill Wolfe and Jerry Wolfe, two sisters, Janet Crotinger and Marcene Welle, her five children, Barbara Schneider, Ronald Slaven, Marvin Slaven, Jeanne Hessong, and Colleen Slaven, and several grand- and great-grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by her family, her extended family, and her large group of friends.
A memorial service will be planned when the situation allows. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Samaritan's Purse.




Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
