Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Fern Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Johnson

LOIS FERN JOHNSON

10/16/1929 - 7/16/2019

Lois Fern Johnson, 89, passed away, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Longview, Texas. A celebration of both her life and her husband, Jack, who passed in 2015, will be 10 am, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at The Chapel of Lakeview Funeral Home.

Lois Fern Thut was born October 16, 1929 in Harper, Kansas to John and Anna (Brubaker) Thut. On February 14, 1959, she married the love of her life, Victor Jack Johnson in Palmer Lake, Colorado. Lois was a registered nurse and continued a spirit of care giving after retirement. She enjoyed nature, feeding birds and animals, and caring for her dog Fu Ling, who preceded her in death. Lois enjoyed playing cards in a bridge club and traveling with Jack. In addition to U.S. travels, Jack and Lois visited Australia, China, Japan, and Scotland. Lois' kindness and sweet spirit will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, Abram Thut; her sisters, Esther Beck, Rachel Miller, Hulda Stipe, and Eunice Romack.

She is survived by brother-in-law, Joe Johnson and wife, Barbara, sister-in-law, Liz Johnson; nephews and nieces, Neill Johnson III, Clark Johnson and wife, Betty, Derry Summer, M.D. Shurley, Kent Johnson and wife, Belinda, Gwen Guidroz and husband, Paul, Marilyn Harper, Sally Robison and husband, Kenny, and many other relatives and friends.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to HavenCare Nursing Home and Compass Hospice for the loving care and kindness shown to Lois.





JohnsonLOIS FERN JOHNSON10/16/1929 - 7/16/2019Lois Fern Johnson, 89, passed away, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Longview, Texas. A celebration of both her life and her husband, Jack, who passed in 2015, will be 10 am, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at The Chapel of Lakeview Funeral Home.Lois Fern Thut was born October 16, 1929 in Harper, Kansas to John and Anna (Brubaker) Thut. On February 14, 1959, she married the love of her life, Victor Jack Johnson in Palmer Lake, Colorado. Lois was a registered nurse and continued a spirit of care giving after retirement. She enjoyed nature, feeding birds and animals, and caring for her dog Fu Ling, who preceded her in death. Lois enjoyed playing cards in a bridge club and traveling with Jack. In addition to U.S. travels, Jack and Lois visited Australia, China, Japan, and Scotland. Lois' kindness and sweet spirit will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, Abram Thut; her sisters, Esther Beck, Rachel Miller, Hulda Stipe, and Eunice Romack.She is survived by brother-in-law, Joe Johnson and wife, Barbara, sister-in-law, Liz Johnson; nephews and nieces, Neill Johnson III, Clark Johnson and wife, Betty, Derry Summer, M.D. Shurley, Kent Johnson and wife, Belinda, Gwen Guidroz and husband, Paul, Marilyn Harper, Sally Robison and husband, Kenny, and many other relatives and friends.The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to HavenCare Nursing Home and Compass Hospice for the loving care and kindness shown to Lois. Published in The Gazette on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close