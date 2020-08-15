McCormickLOIS JOAN MCCORMICKDecember 9, 1931 August 10, 2020Lois Joan McCormick, age 88, passed away peacefully August 10, 2020. She was born December 9th, 1931 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Emma and Louis Kittleson. She married the love of her life, Jerome (Mac) McCormick, in December 1963 who proceeded her in death in 1985.Lois enjoyed traveling throughout her life. As a young Air Force wife living in Germany, she toured many European countries. After retirement, she took bus tours into Canada and along the east coast. She loved seeing the Colorado aspens change colors in the fall.She had many occupations; from working in a Wisconsin hospital, retail, teacher's aide, to Colorado Springs Country Club receptionist. Lois enjoyed the people she worked with, making life-long friendships.Lois was devoted to her Lutheran faith and was a member of Faith Lutheran churches congregation for over 40 years. She participated in bible studies, prayer chains and volunteer opportunities. The church was a continual presence for friendship, giving back to the community and spiritual support.Lois is survived by her two sons and their wives John McCormick and Michaela Cavanaugh, Scott and Sheri McCormick; grandchildren, Dario McCormick, Torin McCormick, Eric McCormick; plus one great grandchild Chauncy McCormick.Due to the Covid crisis, a ceremony will not be held. Her ashes will be scattered at the Shrine of Remembrance in Colorado Springs. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Faith Lutheran Church; 315 Security Blvd, Security, Colorado 80911