Loos

LOIS M. LOOS

December 8, 1934

2020

Lois M. Loos was an enchanted baby girl that was born on December 8, 1934 in Iowa to Floyd W. Rex and Esther S. Horney. Lois graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1958. She married Carl E. Loos on July 3,1959. To this union eight children were born. Cindy Wagner, Paul Loos, Scott Loos, Carl Loos, Linda Jackson, Doris Kading, Mark Loos, and Karen Loos. She leaves behind twenty-five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are both parents Floyd and Esther Rex, one sister Mamie Rex, her brother Oscar Rex, her husband Carl E. Loos and son Scott Loos. She is survived by one sister Doris (Hank) Stahl.

There will be a Graveside funeral service for family only, held on June 16, 2020 at 10am at the Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs, CO.

She will be very much missed by all that loved and knew her.







