Nippert
LOIS NIPPERT
April 30, 1925
Lois Nippert was born in Colorado Springs on 04/30/1925. She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her brothers, Gerald and Richard Nippert of California; as well as her sisters in law, Jean Nippert and Virginia Nippert of Nebraska.
Lois worked at Hughes Aircraft and Town Talk Bakery.
A Graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Friday 08/30/2019 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a .
Published in The Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019