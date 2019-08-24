Lois Nippert (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Nippert.
Service Information
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO
80903
(719)-471-9900
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Nippert
LOIS NIPPERT
April 30, 1925
Lois Nippert was born in Colorado Springs on 04/30/1925. She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her brothers, Gerald and Richard Nippert of California; as well as her sisters in law, Jean Nippert and Virginia Nippert of Nebraska.
Lois worked at Hughes Aircraft and Town Talk Bakery.
A Graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Friday 08/30/2019 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a .
logo
Published in The Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Colorado Springs, CO   (719) 471-9900
funeral home direction icon
Donations