After their wedding in January 1946 Ann and Gene moved to Manitou Springs where they were in business with his brother, Ozzie and wife, Alice, running a small grocery store and later hand-weaving yard goods and men's ties.

Ann and family spent many summers enjoying camping and fishing in the Colorado mountains and seeing the aspens change in the fall was a particular delight. After retirement, Ann and Gene took several trips by recreational vehicle throughout the U.S. and Canada and enjoyed boating and fishing on lakes and rivers in the West.

LOIS "ANN" OSBURN

1922 - 2019

Longtime resident of the Pikes Peak region, Lois "Ann" Osburn passed away recently with her family by her side.

Ann was born in 1922 in Hereford, Texas, was the second of two children of Carl P. and C. Ora (

Ann and Gene moved to the Cragmor area of Colorado Springs in March 1954 where they raised their family. Ann worked for various government agencies and retired from civilian service at the Air Force Academy in March 1985. Along with Gene, Ann was a charter member of Village Christian Church where she was very active until her death.

A loving wife and a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Ann is survived by adult children, Gary Osburn of Arvada, CO, Charles Osburn (Katherine) of Mesa, AZ, and Kenneth Osburn (Anne Cosbey) of Albuquerque, NM; granddaughter, Jennifer Schabert of Colorado Springs; and great-grandson, Jacob Schabert, of Morehead, KY; and many nieces and nephews. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Betty (Oldham) Baird, and beloved husband of 58 years, Gene, who passed away in 2004.

Ann touched the lives of all who met her and will always be remembered for her outgoing, fun nature and how she quickly became friends with everyone she met. Her optimistic view of the world inspired others and helped her overcome life's many challenges. She will be greatly missed.

Visitation will take place at 9:00 a.m. with funeral service at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 17, at Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, followed by interment next to husband, Gene, at Evergreen Cemetery. A Celebration Memorial of Ann Osburn's life will be held on Thursday, May 16, at 11:00 a.m. at Village Christian Church, 3113 Primrose Dr., Colorado Springs, 80907.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Ann's memory to Pike's Peak Hospice or charity of the contributor's choosing.







