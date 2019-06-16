Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Poss Cooksey Weaver. View Sign Service Information Cappadona Funeral Home 1020 E. Fillmore Street Colorado Springs , CO 80907 (719)-520-1817 Send Flowers Obituary

Weaver

LOIS POSS COOKSEY WEAVER

April 19, 1927 - May 29, 2019

Lois Poss Cooksey Weaver, 92, passed May 29, 2019 in Colorado Springs with her family by her side.

She was born April 19, 1927 on a farm in Grape Creek, TX to John Robert and Mary Margaret (Pope) Poss. She was raised there and went thru her primary school years there. She graduated from Water Valley HS in 1943 as the class Valedictorian. She held several jobs after high school, including working in a pie factory and being a photo colorist, until landing a job with the General Telephone & Electronics Company, and later worked for GTEDS (General Telephone Electric Data Services). She worked there for over 40 years when trying to retire. She retired on a Friday and called back on Monday to finish contract work as a Technical Writer, for the next three years.

Lois moved to Colorado in the early 1990's and spent her time gardening and traveling the local yard sales. She became a clock collector and was a member in the Lois Club and the Ya-Ya Club.

She is survived by her daughter, Robbie G. & Mike Marus and son, Ashley B. Cooksey, grandchildren: Maggie (Marus) & Justin Spicer, George D., II & Laura (Rick) Marus, Jessica (Cooksey) & Jared Nillson, Coyte Holbert, Jody (Holbert) & Dan Madden; great-grandchildren: Sophia, Hannah, Isabella and Mia Spicer, Tucker "TJ" Marus, Jack Nillson, Devan, Adele, Ginger, Giselle, Benjamin, Silas, Fletcher and Scarlett Madden and Eric Holbert; nephews: Delnor Poss and Ervis Coggin, plus numerous additional nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Weaver; parents, John Robert & Maggie Poss; siblings, Inez, Gladys, John Robert (Jr.), and Chester; a son, Corby D. Cooksey-Holbert and a baby at birth.







