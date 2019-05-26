Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Ruth (Dixon) Schafer. View Sign Service Information The Springs Funeral Services 3115 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80909 (719)-328-1793 Graveside service 10:00 AM Evergreen Cemetery 1005 Hancock Expressway Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LOIS RUTH (DIXON) SCHAFER

August 7, 1930

May 15, 2019

Lois Ruth (Dixon) Schafer, 88, passed away May 15, 2019 in Manassas, Virginia, lovingly cared for by her daughter, Sharla, and son-in-law, Vance, and surrounded by her loving family.

Born on August 7, 1930 in Sunnyside, Washington, Lois was the daughter of James Raymond Dixon and Lenora Isabelle Roe. Lois had two brothers, George Douglas Dixon (dec'd) and Donald Leroy Dixon (dec'd); a half-brother, Larry Belcher; and four step-sisters, Peggy Yearout, Winifred Price, Frances Stephens (dec'd) and Carol Rose Retzer (dec'd).

Lois married Benjamin Leroy Schafer on October 14, 1949 at El Bethel Church in Sunnyside, Washington. They were married for nearly sixty-four years until Ben passed away on August 14, 2013.

Lois is survived by five children, David (Carol) Schafer of South Dakota, Sharla (Vance) Lineberger of Virginia, Tom (Jennie) Schafer of Arizona, Jerry (Tami) Schafer of South Dakota, and Sherilyn (Dann) Carlson of Hawaii; eleven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Ramsel, in 1990; and her husband, Benjamin, in 2013.

In May 1955, Ben and Lois moved their family to Colorado Springs, where they settled in and raised their family for over fifty-eight years. During their time in Colorado, Ben and Lois joined Temple Baptist Church (now Pulpit Rock Church) in 1957, where they faithfully and selflessly served the church. Lois was the steadfast cornerstone of the Schafer family who loved her Colorado mountain views and home and cherished moments when all of her family were together.

In 2013 after Ben passed away, Lois moved to Manassas to live with Sharla and Vance Lineberger and to be surrounded and loved by family, including many great-grandchildren who knew her as "Gigi".

Graveside Service, 10:00AM, Saturday, June 1, 2019, Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Navigators General Fund (







