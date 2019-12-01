Byram
Over the years in all her walks in life Skipper never met a person she didn't love, in fact, she had an uncanny way of "adopting" what she referred to as her "kids". Skipper has "kids" spanning from Florida to California and every place in between ranging in age from 6 months to 101. If you met her you will never forget her.
July 8, 1921 - Nov. 25, 2019
"SKIPPER" LOLA BYRAM
Skipper Byram, 98, of Colorado Springs was born July 8th, 1921 in Douglas, WY to Ira & Bernice (Stevens) Harris. She was married to James "Jim" Byram for 55 years before his death in 1997. They resided in Yuma, AZ before settling in Colorado Springs in 1976.
Skipper has been a bookkeeper, a crafts instructor at Rick's Garden Center and a swim instructor for arthritis range of motion at Manitou Springs pool for over 30 years. She was a very active member of Trinity United Methodist Church until her fall which landed her in Brookdale Monument Valley Park. She resided there until she went to heaven.
Skipper is survived by two granddaughters, Kerri & Melissa, a great granddaughter, Whitney and a great, great grandson, Kayden, all from TX; nephew, Tom from WY, Steve from WA, niece, Theresa and nephew, Jim from AZ. Skipper was preceded in death by her son, Jerry McDonald; brother, Gene Harris; foster brother, Joe McDonald; and nephews, Charles and Benny Harris.
A memorial service will be held 11:00AM on December 14 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 701 N 20th St, Colorado Springs 80904. In lieu of flowers donations may be made Trinity United Methodist Church. Fellowship immediately following service.
Published in The Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2019