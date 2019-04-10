Quinlivan
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loni Eleonore Quinlivan.
LONI ELEONORE QUINLIVAN
March 20, 1939 April 6, 2019
Loni Quinlivan, 80, passed away peacefully in her Home on April 6, 2019.
She met her husband, John Quinlivan, a U.S. Army Soldier in 1961. They married in 1962 in Hanau, Germany.
She is survived by her Husband, 3 Daughters, a Son, several Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Her wishes were to be cremated. No public service will be held.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019