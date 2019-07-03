Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorena Thomas. View Sign Service Information Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors and Cremation Services 1104 South Circle Drive Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-391-1918 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Trinity Missionary Baptist Church located at 617 E. Fountain Blvd Colorado Springs , CO View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Trinity Missionary Baptist Church 617 E. Fountain Blvd Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas

LORENA THOMAS

April 13, 1923

June 27, 2019

Lorena Thomas passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was 96 years old. She was born on April 13, 1923, in Leona, Texas to the union of Alfred Haywood and Mildred (Bowser) Haywood who preceded her in death. She was preceded in death by her sister Louise Haywood; brothers, E.L. Haywood and T.C. Haywood; and her grand-daughter, Le-Andrea Jones.

Lorena married Walter D. Thomas on July 30, 1956 in Rockwall, Texas. She's survived by her husband Walter of 62 years; her son Nathaniel Howard; daughters, Patricia (Charlie) Jones and Pamela Thomas, all of Colorado Springs. She leaves to cherish her memory her sisters, Ruth Elizabeth Haywood, Mary Braggs; her brother, Frankie Ray Haywood all of Dallas, Texas; two grandsons, Isaiah and Joshua Hayward; three grand-daughters, Cindy Howard, Kasey Jones, and Kelsey Jones; great grands, Jeremiah, Dawayne McChriston, Imani LorenaAnna Hayward, Kai Love and Jomani Hayward.

Her interest and memberships were; Kadeshia Court #162, Eastern Star, The Daughters of Isis, The Doves of the Pikes Peak Assembly #52 Order of the Golden Circle. Lorena was a licensed beautician for many years and had her own beauty shop in Colorado Springs, "Lorena's" Beauty Shop. She loved her family and her church family. She enjoyed playing bid whist, dominoes and bowling. She resided in Colorado Springs for 51 years. She also lived in Washington State, North Carolina, Kansas, Puerto Rico, and Germany.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, located at 617 E. Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80903. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 617 E. Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80903 on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Internment will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. at Pikes Peak National Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting







