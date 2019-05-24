Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorene (Caudell) Barnes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barnes

LORENE (CAUDELL) BARNES

1929-2019

Lorene Barnes passed away on April 27, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born on November 14, 1929 in Livermore, Kentucky.

Lorene was raised by her three great-aunts in Owensboro, Kentucky, and graduated from Owensboro High School. She earned a bachelor's degree from Western Kentucky University. In 1953, Lorene went to summer school at the University of Colorado with three college friends from Kentucky. There, she met Jack Duane (JD) Barnes at a Colorado University square dance and they married on August 11, 1955. She and Jack moved to Colorado Springs in 1959 where she was a teacher in District 11. Scott and Amy joined the family in the early 1960s.

Lorene loved to travel and throughout her life she traveled extensively. She and her family lived in Cairo, Egypt for two years in the early 1970's and traveled throughout the Middle East and Europe returning to Colorado Springs where she taught in Widefield District 3 for 3 years. Lorene loved children and ran a in home daycare for the children of educators for more than 15 years. In addition, Lorene would make costumes for Jack's high school drama productions. Lorene and Jack continued to travel all over the US and the world with close friends, including Japan and Panama.

Lorene was active in the Colorado Springs Garden Club and the First United Methodist Church. They met dear, lifelong friends as members of the Berean Sunday School class. In 2004 JD and Lorene moved to Green Valley, Arizona and joined the Methodist Church there.

After her husband JD passed away September 2016, in Arizona, Lorene moved back to Colorado Springs to be close to family. Lorene Barnes is survived by children Scott K. Barnes and Amy C. Barnes, granddaughters Caitlin and Bronwyn, a great-granddaughter and great-grandson, brother Edward Caudell, and multiple nieces and nephews

A Memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church at a later date.







BarnesLORENE (CAUDELL) BARNES1929-2019Lorene Barnes passed away on April 27, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born on November 14, 1929 in Livermore, Kentucky.Lorene was raised by her three great-aunts in Owensboro, Kentucky, and graduated from Owensboro High School. She earned a bachelor's degree from Western Kentucky University. In 1953, Lorene went to summer school at the University of Colorado with three college friends from Kentucky. There, she met Jack Duane (JD) Barnes at a Colorado University square dance and they married on August 11, 1955. She and Jack moved to Colorado Springs in 1959 where she was a teacher in District 11. Scott and Amy joined the family in the early 1960s.Lorene loved to travel and throughout her life she traveled extensively. She and her family lived in Cairo, Egypt for two years in the early 1970's and traveled throughout the Middle East and Europe returning to Colorado Springs where she taught in Widefield District 3 for 3 years. Lorene loved children and ran a in home daycare for the children of educators for more than 15 years. In addition, Lorene would make costumes for Jack's high school drama productions. Lorene and Jack continued to travel all over the US and the world with close friends, including Japan and Panama.Lorene was active in the Colorado Springs Garden Club and the First United Methodist Church. They met dear, lifelong friends as members of the Berean Sunday School class. In 2004 JD and Lorene moved to Green Valley, Arizona and joined the Methodist Church there.After her husband JD passed away September 2016, in Arizona, Lorene moved back to Colorado Springs to be close to family. Lorene Barnes is survived by children Scott K. Barnes and Amy C. Barnes, granddaughters Caitlin and Bronwyn, a great-granddaughter and great-grandson, brother Edward Caudell, and multiple nieces and nephewsA Memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church at a later date. Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close