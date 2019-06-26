Castelli
LORENE LAVONNE CASTELLI
July 4, 1926 - May 18, 2019
Lorene Castelli died in her daughter Diane's home in Las Cruces, NM. She was born in Newton, KS to Bertha and Guy Phillips. She met the love of her life, Louis Castelli, in Manitou Springs, CO and married him in 1964.
Lorene is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Robert Nichols of Las Cruces, NM; 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Castelli; a sister, Beverly Eicher, and brothers, Harry Phillips and Lloyd Philips; her son, Jon Pebley, and daughters, Teresa Cree and Nikki Wisman.
