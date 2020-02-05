Gurreri
LORENZO (LARRY) GURRERI
March 16, 1937 January 31, 2020
Lorenzo (Larry) Gurreri, a resident of Colorado Springs for 44 years has gone to be with his savior on January 31st at the young age of 82. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, raised in Buffalo, New York, and the eldest of 6 children.
He received a Bachelor of Science from Canisius College and a master's in library science from Syracuse University. His library career spanned both the public and university sector. He was LRC Resource Information Specialist at the PPCC for 25 years. Highlights of his career and achievements include the publication of book reviews and articles in publications such as Colorado Libraries and as a member of International Education Committee he penned the World News column in the PPCC Newsletter for nearly 10 years. However, nothing can compare to his achievement of being the first and only person allowed to an internship at the Vatican Library with the aid from a continuing education grant from Syracuse University. He was active with his church as a third-degree knight of Columbus, and with Cursio. Larry served in the U.S. National Guard Reserves of New York for 6 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda, who he met in at the Niagara Branch Library of the Buffalo and Erie Co Library; his daughters, Rosalia (Shopp) and Lucinda; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Nicholas, Joseph, and Anthony. He was preceded in death both of his parent; sister, Josephine (Fish) and brother, John.
There will be a celebration of life Mass at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 4925 N. Carefree Circle, Colo. Spgs. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00 am preceded by Rosary at 10:30 am. Reception to follow at church.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020