Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Rosary 10:30 AM Holy Apostles Catholic Church Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Holy Apostles Catholic Church 4925 N. Carefree Circle Colo. Spgs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gurreri

LORENZO (LARRY) GURRERI

March 16, 1937 January 31, 2020

Lorenzo (Larry) Gurreri, a resident of Colorado Springs for 44 years has gone to be with his savior on January 31st at the young age of 82. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, raised in Buffalo, New York, and the eldest of 6 children.

He received a Bachelor of Science from Canisius College and a master's in library science from Syracuse University. His library career spanned both the public and university sector. He was LRC Resource Information Specialist at the PPCC for 25 years. Highlights of his career and achievements include the publication of book reviews and articles in publications such as Colorado Libraries and as a member of International Education Committee he penned the World News column in the PPCC Newsletter for nearly 10 years. However, nothing can compare to his achievement of being the first and only person allowed to an internship at the Vatican Library with the aid from a continuing education grant from Syracuse University. He was active with his church as a third-degree knight of Columbus, and with Cursio. Larry served in the U.S. National Guard Reserves of New York for 6 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda, who he met in at the Niagara Branch Library of the Buffalo and Erie Co Library; his daughters, Rosalia (Shopp) and Lucinda; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Nicholas, Joseph, and Anthony. He was preceded in death both of his parent; sister, Josephine (Fish) and brother, John.

There will be a celebration of life Mass at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 4925 N. Carefree Circle, Colo. Spgs. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00 am preceded by Rosary at 10:30 am. Reception to follow at church.

Online Condolences:

ShrineOfRemembrance.com







GurreriLORENZO (LARRY) GURRERIMarch 16, 1937 January 31, 2020Lorenzo (Larry) Gurreri, a resident of Colorado Springs for 44 years has gone to be with his savior on January 31st at the young age of 82. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, raised in Buffalo, New York, and the eldest of 6 children.He received a Bachelor of Science from Canisius College and a master's in library science from Syracuse University. His library career spanned both the public and university sector. He was LRC Resource Information Specialist at the PPCC for 25 years. Highlights of his career and achievements include the publication of book reviews and articles in publications such as Colorado Libraries and as a member of International Education Committee he penned the World News column in the PPCC Newsletter for nearly 10 years. However, nothing can compare to his achievement of being the first and only person allowed to an internship at the Vatican Library with the aid from a continuing education grant from Syracuse University. He was active with his church as a third-degree knight of Columbus, and with Cursio. Larry served in the U.S. National Guard Reserves of New York for 6 years.He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda, who he met in at the Niagara Branch Library of the Buffalo and Erie Co Library; his daughters, Rosalia (Shopp) and Lucinda; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Nicholas, Joseph, and Anthony. He was preceded in death both of his parent; sister, Josephine (Fish) and brother, John.There will be a celebration of life Mass at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 4925 N. Carefree Circle, Colo. Spgs. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00 am preceded by Rosary at 10:30 am. Reception to follow at church.Online Condolences: Published in The Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close