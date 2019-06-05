Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta Greenwood Cacciatore. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cacciatore

LORETTA GREENWOOD CACCIATORE

December 14, 1923 June 3, 2019

Loretta Cacciatore, 95, passed away June 3, 2019. She was born December 14, 1923 in Hugoton, KS to Mack and Georgia Greenwood. She was a resident of Colorado Springs, CO for 88 years. Her family moved here so she and her brother, Kenneth, could attend the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind. Loretta was the first deaf employee of Hewlett Packard where she worked for 24 years as a clerk. December 9, 1945 she was married to Joseph Cacciatore in Canon City, CO. Loretta loved to crochet and made many beautiful things for her family and friends. She was a member of the Sunnyside Deaf Christian Church. She graduated from the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind.

She is survived by her 4 children, 6 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe, of 59 years, and 8 siblings as well as grandson, Bret Morehead.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 10, 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with funeral service 10:00 am Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Alumni Association at P.O. Box 15745, Colorado Springs, CO 80935.







