Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597

Harman

LORETTA "LORI" HARMAN

January 5, 1931

July 14, 2019

Loretta "Lori" Harman, age 88, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019.

She was a resident of Colorado Springs for 54 years, where she was a beautician before retirement.

Loretta was born on January 5, 1931 to Edward and Dorothy Mahynski in Rosholt, Wisconsin.

Lori was a remarkable seamstress from an early age. Lori also loved to dance. She had fond memories of having fun with her sisters and going to polka dances. She was an avid Broncos and Avalanche fan and loved playing bingo.

She is survived by her loving children, Bob Friess (Kathy) and Jeanette Kiselich (Derwin); her 2 dear sisters, Terry Taylor and Lee Dzioba; her grandchildren, Donald Friess, Shelli Friess, Aaron Kiselich, Ryan Kiselich; her great grandchildren, Kierstin Friess, Landon Kiselich, Lathan Kiselich, Jaymason Kiselich and Aiden Kiselich.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers, Stanley Mahynski, Chester Mahynski, and Edward Mahynski Jr.; and her son, Davy Lee Friess.

The family is grateful to ViewPointe Senior Living Community for making her final years enjoyable and to Sarah Gibeau for her skillful and loving care.

A private family gathering for a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at the Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum in the Alcove of Free Masons.







