FieldsLORETTA L. (BURNELL) FIELDSDecember 27, 1932 July 6, 2020Loretta L. (Burnell) Fields, 87, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away July 6, 2020.She was born Dec. 27, 1932, to James and Gladys Arnold, in Muskegon, Mich. She attended North Muskegon High School where she enjoyed academics and playing drums in the marching band. She attended Graceland College for one year.She was married to Ron Burnell for 43 years. They lived at the naval base in San Diego, Calif; Waterloo, Iowa where she loved being Coach B's wife and ardent supporter of the Orange High School Tigers wrestling team, then to Colorado Springs, Colo. until Ron passed. She moved to Pueblo West, Colo. eventually meeting Art Fields whom she was married to the past 18 years.She enjoyed being active in her church, The Community of Christ. She excelled at gardening, cooking, ceramics, knitting, reading and jewelry making. She especially enjoyed rock collecting with her grandson Jake. She was an avid supporter of the Denver Broncos with Art and loved watching games with him.She worked as a principal's assistant at Whittier Elementary School in Waterloo, as a sales associate at Janelle's Tall Shop in Colorado Springs, but mostly was devoted to being an impeccable domestic engineer.Loretta will be missed by her husband, Art; daughter, Trish (Mark) Nordby; grandchildren, Sarah-Marie (Spencer) Baumgartner, Matthew Clift, Jake Nordby, Hannah (Craig) Coppock, Joel Nordby; and great-grandchildren, Eli, Evelyn and Elena Stewart; adopted sister, Lila Sutton. She will also be missed by stepson, Arthur Fields Jr.; 4 step-grandchildren; 2 step great-grandchildren; and stepdaughter-in-law, Caroline Coleman.She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Barb and Linda; brother, Jimmy; first husband, Ron Burnell; and daughter, Lori Burnell Ross.We will celebrate Loretta's life on a date still to be determined.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Outreach International, 112 W. 18th St., Kansas City, MO 64108.