Loretta Louise (Litchfield Florey) Livingston
1941 - 2020
LORETTA LOUISE (LITCHFIELD FLOREY) LIVINGSTON
May 28, 1941
June 22, 2020
Loretta passed away peacefully in her home with her puppies by her side after a nine-month battle with cancer. Born May 28, 1941 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Loretta lived most of her life in Colorado Springs with brief moves to Fairfax, Virginia, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Loretta married young and worked hard all her life to support herself and her family. She loved her dogs like children and loved the music of Elvis Presley almost as much. Always creative and talented with her hands, Loretta made many cross-stitched and crocheted decorations for her home and as gifts.
She is survived by her sister, Susan (Mike) Stillwell, her loving friend, confidant and husband, Darewood Dugan, two nephews and their families; Brian (Destiny, Sebastian) Stillwell, Robert (Natalie Kille) Stillwell, cousins ; Jerry (Rosemary) Keener, Julie (Cordie Barerra) Carlton, Laurie (Tupper) Cullum, Kristen (Doug) Lowe, Kendra Allen and many more cousins scattered across the country.
Her family, friends and neighbors will miss her bright blue eyes, her laugh and her sense of humor.
Rest in peace. We love you.
A graveside service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 02, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery. 1005 Hancock Expy, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903.




Published in The Gazette on Jun. 28, 2020.
