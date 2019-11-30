Cowlishaw
LORI COLLEEN COWLISHAW
October 26, 1959 November 5, 2019
Lori Colleen Cowlishaw born October 25, 1959, passed away at the age of 60 on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at her home in Whitney, Texas. Lori was born in Honolulu to Harriett and Norman Winger, the Middle Child of her two brothers, Randy and Brad Winger. Lori is survived by her parents and brothers, as well as her children, Benjamin Timothy, 24, and Rachel Wanda, 28, the father of her children, ex-husband Tim Cowlishaw, to whom she was married for 17 joyful years, and her Labrador Annie and pig Dolly. Lori attended the Ohio State University, graduating in 1982 with a bachelor's in industrial design. After spending much of her childhood moving across the country as the daughter of a U.S. Army officer, Lori met husband Tim in Dallas in 1985. Lori's many diverse talents aided her career that bloomed as an executive at Bent Tree Country Club in North Dallas, and later as a small business owner, selling women's clothing and jewelry to her many friends. Lori was a gifted artist, a talented gardener, an avid collector, and a friend to all of God's creatures. She had a distinctly keen sense of humor, and her generosity frequently astounded those around her. She was an ideal mother to her two children, arming them with her immense strength, inspiring courage, fervent kindness and keen intellect. She will continue to love through all those who loved her. Yippee-Ki-Yay, Lori!
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019