Gerdis Pinch

LORI GERDIS PINCH

June 30, 1957 March 26, 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - Lori Gerdis Pinch, a longtime resident of both Colorado Springs, CO and Algona, IA, passed away on March 26, 2020. Lori suffered from congestive heart failure. She was born on June 30, 1957 and grew up in Algona, Iowa with her parents Arnold and Arlene Gerdis and her brother James Gerdis.

In 1980, Lori moved to Colorado with her parents, brother, and sister-in-law. Lori loved the Colorado mountains. One of her favorite things to do was ride on a Harley Davidson or Indian Motorcycle through the mountains, listening to some classic rock and roll - this is when she felt the most free spirited. Lori had a beautiful soul that easily empathized with everyone who crossed her path. She was an amazing baker and her family often looked forward to the special treats she would make.

She is survived by her mother Arlene Gerdis; husband James Pinch; son Brandon and his children Elizabeth, Brandon Jr., and Izzabelle; daughter Meggan and her children Jasmine and Alexis; daughter Merranda and her daughter Shavelle; daughter MacAllysen (all of Colorado Springs); and granddaughter Kyla. Lori was preceded in death by her dad Arnold Gerdis and her brother James R. Gerdis. Her last days were filled with endless love from family and friends. Words cannot express the pain and loss we feel. Our family misses you so very much Lori and we will "love you most" forever and always. Not goodbye, but 'til we meet again. Fly high Free Bird.

A celebration of life will be held in her honor at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at First Lutheran Church 1515 N. Cascade Ave. Colorado Springs, CO. If you would like to contact the family, you can write to her mother at 6452 Pulpit Rock Dr. Colorado Springs, CO 80918. MacAllysen Pinch (macallysenpinch@gmail.com)







