Searle

LORNA KAY JOYCE SEARLE

March 9, 1937

April 25, 2019

Lorna Searle, beloved wife, mother, aunt and grandmother, passed away peacefully on April 25. Born in Seattle to Charles and Roberta Fishel, she had lived in Colorado for the past 50 years, mostly on ranches at Evergreen, Walsenburg and most recently near Monument. She enjoyed the outdoors and lived on a lake as a youngster, swimming or fishing from her backyard all summer. Before competitive girls' sports were offered, she was a cheerleader in high school and at Washington State College. She enjoyed horseback riding, skiing, golf, tennis, bowling, snorkeling and reading. Deep sea fishing, swimming with sting rays, ocean cruises and ballooning above the Serengeti were all her cup of tea.

Lorna was attending Seattle Pacific College when she met and married Stan (a student at the University of Washington) 61 years ago. They owned advertising agencies in Aberdeen, Washington and Modesto California, before he took a job in the publishing business in Oklahoma City. Lorna worked in advertising and managed a two-way radio store there. They were co-founders of Communications Publishing Corp., which relocated to Englewood, Colo. in 1969 at the invitation of Gov. John Love. The company published national trade magazines and operated cable television systems in a half dozen states. Lorna served on the Board of Directors of Cardiff Communications, the publicly held successor. Lorna and Stan eventually owned the cable system serving Monument and Black Forest.

Active in the registered cattle business, Lorna was instrumental in the formation of the Northwest Texas Longhorn Association, the Mountain States Texas Longhorn Association and the International Texas Longhorn Association. She was co-publisher of the Texas Longhorn Journal and traveled extensively in that capacity, also organizing tours to Spain and Kenya. Her travels with family included the British Isles, Southern Africa, Switzerland, Iceland, and part time residence in the Cayman Islands and Costa Rica.

Christian ministry was "part of who she was," from an early age. The Navigators, Youth for Christ and Cook Communications Ministries, as well as local church and neighborhood Bible Studies, were a priority for her. In recent years, before being sidelined by a pharmacy mistake, she devoted herself to leading the Fibromyalgia Recovery Foundation, which she founded with the support of Dr. Paul St. Amand and Dr. George Juetersonke. Thousands of people are "getting their lives back," as a result of this ongoing outreach.

Lorna's highest priority-despite her numerous business and community activities-was raising five kids, plus a foster son. The reflection in them of Lorna's personality is testimony to her "life well lived." Her trademark interest in others began when, as a young girl, she accepted a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. His influence was evident throughout her life, even as failing health limited verbal communication. The kindness and skills of her care givers at New Dawn Memory Care were in harmony with Lorna's own cheerful disposition.

Lorna was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Bobbie Anacker and daughter Shelley Barber. She is survived by her husband Stan, children Lorna Robles of Santa Barbara, Calif.; Charles, Sharon and Stanley M. Searle II (Monty) all of Monument; son-in-law Bob Barber of Walsenburg and foster son Mark Day (Dee) of Colorado Springs. Her nephews are Vern Anacker of Seattle and Gayne Anacker of Highland, Calif. Her niece, Robbin Smith, lives in Boone, Iowa.

Grandchildren are Jonathon Day, Matthew Day, Laura Day, Cleo Fishel, Emily Barber, Eli Searle, Mike Searle, Margaux Robles, Caitlin Searle, Nigel Robles, Irene Robles, Sarah Searle and Zane Barber. Great grandchildren are Brenden, Kylie, Jack and Nora Day; Mollie Mason; Rowan and Salem Searle.

Memorial Service: Sat., June 1st - 11:00, at Spruce Hill Community Church, 4820 Walker Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80908.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Lorna may be made to the Fibromyalgia Recovery Foundation, 13976 Paradise Villas Grove, Colorado Springs, CO 80904.





