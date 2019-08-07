Gilman
LORRAINE JUNE GILMAN
June 6, 1939 - July 30, 2019
Lorraine June Gilman of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019.
She was born to the late Thomas and Anabel Romhild on June 6, 1939 in Winona, Kansas.
Lorraine married Kenneth Gilman on May 9, 1959 and celebrated sixty years of marriage.
She is survived by her husband and three children, Douglas (Tammy) Gilman of St. Louis, Missouri, Gregory Gilman of Westcliffe, Colorado and Lynette Gilman of Colorado Springs, Colorado. She is also survived by five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Lorraine was a loving wife and mother who dedicated her life to her family and loved ones. She was employed by ITT Services where she developed numerous lifelong friendships. She worked tirelessly as an advocate for the disabled and to help those in need have a better life.
Memorial Service, 10:00AM, Monday, August 12, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Graveside Service, 12:00PM, Monday, August 12, 2019, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80925.
The family will host a reception following the services.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019