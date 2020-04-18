Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine May Ferman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LORRAINE MAY FERMAN

July 23, 1948

April 3, 2020

On Friday, April 3, 2020, Lorraine May (Wesman) Ferman, beloved and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away at age 71 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Lori was born on July 23, 1948 in Ewen, Michigan to Wilho and Dagmar (Johnson) Wesman.

Upon graduating high school, she enlisted in the Women's Army Corps of the United States Army as a medical specialist in 1966. Lori was serving as a nurse's aid in the labor and delivery wing of an army hospital in Germany when she met her husband Anthony "Tony" Joseph Ferman. Tony was in the United States Air Force, and remained in the service until he retired in 1988 whereby the couple moved frequently, while raising their three children, before finally settling in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Lori will be remembered as a generous and kind person, as well as a talented knitter, crocheter and seamstress, frequently making gifts for friends, family, and charity. She made prayer shawls as a member of the Sunrise UMC prayer shawl group, stitched quilts for veterans and others as a member of their quilt group, and crocheted newborn clothing sets for local hospitals on her own time.

She was preceded in death by both parents; her husband; and her sister, Kathleen Wiese.

Lori is survived by her brother, Arthur (Jan) Wesman; her daughter, Tamara (Cliff) Haynes; her sons, Anthony (Melissa) Ferman, II and Scott Ferman; along with her six grandchildren, Timothy (Ashley) Ferman, Anthony Ferman, III, Melanie Mazzarella, Christopher Heil, Brianna Haynes and Grant Haynes; and one great-grandchild, Tiraslen Ferman.

Due to the recent COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life and graveside service will be delayed.

In the meantime, an online memorial service will be set up by Sunrise United Methodist Church Of Colorado Springs, 3:00PM(MST), Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Link to online Memorial Service:

2613676878877108

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lori's memory can be sent to the Susan G. Komen Foundation for breast cancer research (







