LORRAINE ROLFES BENNETT

November 4, 1919 June 23, 2020

Lorraine has rejoined her beloved husband Jack to begin their next adventure together.

Born in Chicago, Lorraine was 2 months old when the family moved to Routt County, Colorado where she and younger sister Jeanne would live a nomadic life until settling in Denver as teenagers. At the University of Denver Lorraine married John "Jack" Bennett, who left to join the War effort as a B-17 pilot shortly thereafter. He was shot down during a bombing run and sent to Stalag Luft III POW camp, returning home 3 years after capture.

The family traveled extensively, and Lorraine ably juggled the duties of career Air Force wife and mother to daughters Montana and Lori. Lorraine and Jack finally retired to Colorado Springs where she remained after Jack's death 30 years ago. She was joined by Lori and her husband Phillip Van West in her final years. Here, she was known for her independent spirit, lively intellect and cheerful nature. She knitted tiny sweaters ("to help her endure the commercials") which she happily gifted to friends. Neighbors, friends and Pi Phi sorority sisters

were a cherished part of her life in Colorado Springs.

Lorraine is preceded in death by husband John "Jack" Bennett, daughter Montana (Huslig), and sister Jeanne (McCormick). Her surviving family, daughter Lori (Van West), son-in-law Phil (Van West), grandchildren Sara Huslig (Woodward) and John Huslig, and Tana's husband Michael Huslig are grateful for the long years they had together but grieve her loss.

In keeping with mom's wishes and in respect for medical personnel, no farewell gathering is planned. Instead, it was her wish that people take a moment to remember times spent together and enjoy the wind blowing through the trees. No flowers please, but mom was a supporter of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region if you wish to make a donation.







