Service Information The Springs Funeral Services 3115 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80909 (719)-328-1793

Blazer

As the daughter of a prominent defense lawyer and the niece of a rabbi, Lorraine was concerned with education and the Jewish tradition and sent her children to King David Jewish day schools in Johannesburg. Community and social relationships were important to her and she was a vibrant resident of the Satellite Hotel, where she lived for the last two decades of her life and served on the home association board.

January 13, 1941 January 14, 2020

LORRAINE YVONNE BLAZER

Lorraine (Goss) Blazer, 79, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

She was born on January 13, 1941, in Johannesburg, South Africa, to Harry and Ann Goss. She grew up in the Johannesburg suburbs of Greenside and Houghton and attended Redhill School. She was married to Tony Samolsky, with whom she had four children, and with whom she immigrated to the United States in 1980. Lorraine lived her life to the fullest, although she wrestled with bronchiectasis from a young age. She was deeply interested in medicine: her first job was as a technician in a medical laboratory and in Colorado Springs she served on the board of the Community Health Center. She also had a passion for interior decorating and gardening and a great love for color and flowers.

Lorraine was an elegant and witty person and a beloved mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Russell (Rita) Samolsky, Warren (Lori) Samolsky, Stacey (Vern)

Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903.

For many years she was under the care of the excellent staff in the Cystic Fibrosis wing at National Jewish Health in Denver, to which donations may be sent in her memory. Lorraine's family would especially like to thank Dr. Milene Saavedra and Dr. Munni Selagamsetty.







