Cammel

LOUIS "REV" HOWARD CAMMEL

May 21, 1973

January 28, 2020

Louis Howard Cammel of Caon City, Co passed away January 28, 2020 at his home at the age of 46.

Louis was born May 21, 1973 in Colorado Springs, CO to Charles and Rosalie Cammel.

Louis was an ordained minister and had officiated in a few of his friend's weddings. Louis was a purple belt in Taekwondo. Louis loved his Raiders and the NY Yankees, enjoyed singing karaoke (16 Tons was his favorite). Louis enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was truly loved by everyone.

Louis is survived by his mother, Rosalie Cammel; stepfather, Richard Counce of Ellicott, CO; brother, Charles Wayne Cammel, Rapid City, SD; grandmother, Martha (Lee) Valentine of Caon City; son, Jordan Cammel, Caon City; daughters, Donovan Maestas. Pueblo, CO, LeeAnn Widick, Florence, CO, Autumn Watson, Sidney, NE; eight aunts and uncles and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Preceded in death by his dad Charles; youngest brother, Raymond; grandfather, Orland Woodson; grandfather and grandmother, Howard and Zelona Cammel; his aunt, Loretta and uncle, Robert (Bob) Frayser; his Aunt Dorothy June; and cousin, Dorothy Darlene.

Louis will be missed by all who knew and loved him. There will be a Celebration of Life Feb. 22, 2020.





