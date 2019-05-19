Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis P. Orleans. View Sign Service Information The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH 6575 Oakwood Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80923 (719)-358-5128 Rosary 10:30 AM Holy Apostles Catholic Church 4925 North Carefree Circle Colorado Springs , CO View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Holy Apostles Catholic Church 4925 North Carefree Circle Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Orleans

LOUIS P. ORLEANS

December 22, 1922 May 11, 2019

Louis P. Orleans was born December 22, 1922, into a family of seven children, in Fort Collins, Colorado. After serving in the U.S. Army during

A life-long career with Holly Sugar took the family first to Colorado Springs, where Lou worked in the research department, making a name for himself in the fields of beet pile ventilation, carbon filtration, and thick juice storage, then on to management of factories in Hereford, Texas, and Imperial, California. When he retired from the company, he was Director of Energy and Environmental Affairs at the head office in Colorado Springs.

Lou believed in giving generously of his time, talent, and treasure. He was active in church choirs and served as an officer in such local organizations as the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Holy Apostles Golden Agers, and his HOA Board of Directors. He held season tickets to the Colorado Springs Symphony Orchestra and Fine Arts Center theater productions.

After a gradual decline in strength over the past few years, he died peacefully at home in his sleep, longing to rejoin his beloved June, in heaven.

Lou was preceded in death by his parents, three of his siblings, and his wife of nearly sixty-eight years.

He is survived by three siblings, Sister Rita Orleans of Leavenworth, Kansas, Donald (Mary) Orleans of Broomfield, Colorado and Richard (Adrianne) Orleans of Prescott, Arizona; six children, Peg (Tom Bradley) Orleans, Marie Hall, and Louis (Valli) Orleans all of Colorado Springs, Carolyn (Larry) Gray of Albion, Nebraska, Dorothy (Ron) Koester of Grafton, North Dakota, and Larry (Patricia) Orleans of Greeley, Colorado; thirteen grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Rosary and Family Eulogy, 10:30AM, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, Mass of the Resurrection, 11:00AM, followed by a Celebration of Life and Reception, Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 4925 North Carefree Circle, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80917.







