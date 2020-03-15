Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Estelle (Carpenter) Wilson. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Send Flowers Obituary

Wilson

LOUISE ESTELLE (CARPENTER) WILSON

July 10, 1928

March 8, 2020

Louise, 91, of Colorado Springs, Colorado was born to Cecil Estelle (Wikoff) Carpenter and Samuel John Carpenter on July 10, 1928 in Englewood, Colorado. She had two older brothers, Sam (Samuel) and Bob (Robert) and a younger sister, Phyllis. The family moved from Englewood to a farm near Peyton, Colorado in the summer of 1933. They also lived in Buena Vista and Colorado Springs. Louise attended Peyton School, West Junior High School and Colorado Springs High School (Palmer High School). In June of 1944 the family moved back to the Peyton area on a farm. Louise graduated from Peyton High School as valedictorian of her class in May of 1946.

She married Charles Harvey Wilson, when he returned from serving in the U.S. Navy C.B.'s, on September 1, 1946 at Central Christian Church in Colorado Springs, Colorado. They were married 58 years. From this union they had two children, Bill (William) and Diane, both were born at Penrose Main Hospital.

They moved to southern California in 1958 and returned to Colorado Springs in 1989. Louise worked for 20 years for the San Bernardino City Unified School District. She retired in July of 1989 and was very happy to move back to Colorado Springs. She was a devoted member of Academy Christian Church in Colorado Springs for over 16 years.

Louise was happiest coming back to Colorado Springs to live - and a big part of that happiness was due to the fact that she now had two very special grandchildren! One of her greatest delights was having time with the grandchildren and watching them grow up.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles Wilson, both of her brothers, Sam and Bob, and her son-in-law, Eldon Glaser.

She is survived by her son, Bill Wilson of Moreno Valley, California, daughter, Diane Glaser, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, grandchildren, Alexander Glaser and Cassandra Glaser, and her sister, Phyllis Beaman of Brownsburg, Indiana, as well as numerous nieces and a nephew.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Academy Christian Church, 1635 Old Ranch Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80921. Services are pending and are to take place in the Spring at Academy Christian Church with Shrine of Remembrance's assistance.







