LOUISE PONCELOW

March 15, 1926 June 4, 2019

Louise Poncelow, age 93, died peacefully on June 4, 2019 at Mount Saint Francis Nursing Center in Colorado Springs after a full and meaningful life.

She was born March 15, 1926 at Cowen, Colorado to Vernie Frank Crum and Esther Leora Crum (Terrill). On July 2, 1943, she married the love of her life, Walter Poncelow. They were married for 67 years. She was in every way his true helpmate and companion - a Proverbs 31 woman. Together they raised four sons, strengthened the communities in which they lived and were pillars of their church.

She is survived by her sons, Donald Poncelow and his fiance, Susan, Charles Poncelow and his wife Marcella, Kenneth Poncelow and his wife Karen, Robert Poncelow and his wife Stacy, by nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and, even at 93, a host of dear and faithful friends.

A memorial service will be held at Valley Christian Church, 14555 Link Rd, Fountain, Colorado on June 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm.





