Walkowski

LT. COL. RAYMOND "BUD" JOSEPH WALKOWSKI

November 10, 1933

June 7, 2019

United States Air Force (Ret.)

Lt. Col. Raymond J. Walkowski, a resident of Colorado Springs since 1997, passed away on June 7, 2019. He was born to John R. and Helen F. Walkowski in Johnstown, Pennsylvania and was one of seven children. He spent his childhood in Brownstown, a small community outside of Johnstown. He graduated from Central Catholic High School and attended Johnstown Center of the University of Pittsburgh. He graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a BS in Military Science and the Air Force Institute of Technology with a MS in Logistics Management. It was in Johnstown that he met and married Rosemary S. Siembak.

In 1954, Ray began a 23-year career in the USAF. He was commissioned and awarded his Navigator Wings in 1955 at Harlingen AFB, TX. His first assignment was as a navigator abroad the EC-121 aircraft flying radar missions over the North Atlantic Ocean during the Cold War. After attending Electronic Warfare School at Keesler AFB, he was assigned to the Strategic Air Command where he flew as an Electronic Warfare Officer aboard B-52s at Eglin AFB, Florida and Walker AFB, NM. After earning his MS Degree from The Air Force Institute of Technology he served a tour in Vietnam at Than Son Nuht AB, Saigon. He was then assigned to the Drone/Remotely Piloted Vehicle System Program Office as the Deputy for Integrated Logistics Support located at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio. His terminal assignment was with the Air Force Test and Evaluation Center at Kirkland AFB, NM He was awarded the Master Navigator and Master Missileman Designations along with the Bronze Star Meritorious Service, Campaign and Marksmanship Medals.

Upon retirement from the USAF, Ray moved to St. Louis and was a General Manager for a family operated trucking business and Owner of a Personnel Agency. He then returned to Albuquerque and was a Consultant with a defense contractor, became a Financial Advisor, owned and managed a Real Estate Agency and was an Adjunct Professor at Webster University.

Ray loved all sports, both as a participant and a spectator. He was a golfer, bowler, played basketball, baseball, softball, and racquetball. Was a big AF Falcon fan. He also loved the outdoors: camping, especially the treasured times with grandchildren, exploring new adventures, RV-ing with the Trailblazers Group; hunting, fishing, hiking and photography. Family gatherings was one of his favorite joys, and he also enjoyed the camaraderie of the Argonauts, St. Francis Men's Club, Knights of Columbus and the Eisenhower Golf Group.

He was preceded in death by his parents; John and Helen, siblings Robert, Genevie, Bernard and Francis. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Rosemary: his sons Ray and wife Lynn; Bruce and wife Toni; and his daughter Sandra and husband Ben Horton. Grandchildren: Jacob and wife Tricia, Jillian and husband Doug Anderson, Scott, Jordan, Tyler, Andrew, Jennifer and husband Thomas Headle. Great-grandchildren are Lydia, Eliana, Abigail, Annabelle, Denver and Rosalee. He is also survived by sisters Dorothy and Mary Ellen.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donations in remembrance to:

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 21st, at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish, 2650 Parish View, Colorado Springs, CO, with burial to follow on-site at the St. Francis Columbarium.







