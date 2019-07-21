McKay
LTC MICHAEL MCKAY
July 11, 2019
LTC Michael McKay, born 1934 in Ironwood Michigan, rejoined his beloved wife Eva in heaven on July 11, 2019 after fighting Alzheimer's. He is survived by their five children, Steven, Kathy Mead, Michael, Jeanne White, and Christopher, their six grandchildren, one Great-granddaughter, and by his sister Vicky.
Mike attended Michigan State and St. John's University, where he played basketball and football; he earned two Master's degrees from UCCS, in Sociology and Gerontology.
He served as US Army Air Defense Artillery Officer for 25 years, including a year in Vietnam, and at NORAD HQ, earning a Bronze Star, 2 Meritorious Service Medals, and 3 ArCom Medals, among other decorations.
After retiring, Mike continued to devote his life to his family, volunteering many years for the catholic churches he attended, as treasurer, reader, and lay Eucharistic Minister, working with Silver Key, Meals on Wheels, and the Boy Scouts of America. Mike loved fishing, hunting, refereeing many sports, golfing and bowling with the ORBS. He also ran many marathons, but his favorite were the many ascents he ran up his beloved Pikes Peak.
Memorial Service will be Tuesday, July 23rd at 11:00 am, at Divine Redeemer Church.
In lieu of flowers, please visit CureAlz.org, and donate in Mike's name to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund.
Published in The Gazette on July 21, 2019