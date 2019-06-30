Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lubov Gendelev. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gendelev

LUBOV GENDELEV

September 11, 1940 June 18, 2019

Lubov "Luba" Gendelev passed away on June 18, 2019 in Colorado Springs, CO, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Luba was born on Sept 11, 1940 to Moshe Pens and Golda Bichshtein in Kharkov, Ukraine. She was just 8 months old when her family evacuated to the Altai region in Southern Siberia, after the German invasion of the USSR. In 1948 the family moved to Minsk, Belarus, where Luba attended school and the Belarus Polytechnic Institute, graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

She met her husband of 58 years, Greg, in 1958 and they married in 1960. In 1978, they and their two children, immigrated to the United States, settling in Denver, where she learned to drive, mastered English and worked in her field until her retirement in 2000. She enjoyed an active lifestyle including gardening, playing volleyball and biking. She was also a gifted knitter. With Greg, she shared a special love of classical music and line dancing. She welcomed friends into her life and home with a cup of tea, a bit of food, a listening ear and a hug.

She is survived by her husband Greg, children Boris (Kathryn) and Elena, grandchildren Katelyn and Sam, sister Rita Shub (Sagi), brother-in-law Yakov Shmorgun, nieces Galit and Natalie, nephew Alex and a large extended family. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Bella Shmorgun.

A celebration of life will be held at Shalom Park Sanctuary on July 6 at 3 pm. Reception will follow 4-6 pm. 14800 E Belleview Dr, Aurora, CO.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Luba's favorite music group, the Veronika String Quartet,





GendelevLUBOV GENDELEVSeptember 11, 1940 June 18, 2019Lubov "Luba" Gendelev passed away on June 18, 2019 in Colorado Springs, CO, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Luba was born on Sept 11, 1940 to Moshe Pens and Golda Bichshtein in Kharkov, Ukraine. She was just 8 months old when her family evacuated to the Altai region in Southern Siberia, after the German invasion of the USSR. In 1948 the family moved to Minsk, Belarus, where Luba attended school and the Belarus Polytechnic Institute, graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.She met her husband of 58 years, Greg, in 1958 and they married in 1960. In 1978, they and their two children, immigrated to the United States, settling in Denver, where she learned to drive, mastered English and worked in her field until her retirement in 2000. She enjoyed an active lifestyle including gardening, playing volleyball and biking. She was also a gifted knitter. With Greg, she shared a special love of classical music and line dancing. She welcomed friends into her life and home with a cup of tea, a bit of food, a listening ear and a hug.She is survived by her husband Greg, children Boris (Kathryn) and Elena, grandchildren Katelyn and Sam, sister Rita Shub (Sagi), brother-in-law Yakov Shmorgun, nieces Galit and Natalie, nephew Alex and a large extended family. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Bella Shmorgun.A celebration of life will be held at Shalom Park Sanctuary on July 6 at 3 pm. Reception will follow 4-6 pm. 14800 E Belleview Dr, Aurora, CO.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Luba's favorite music group, the Veronika String Quartet, http://www.veronikastringquartet.com/htmls/donate.html Published in The Gazette on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close