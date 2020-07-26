Valentin
LUCIA ARZADON VALENTIN
March 22, 1924
July 14, 2020
Lucia Valentin, 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her son's home in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Lucia was born on March 22, 1924 in Tayum, Abra the Philippines. At 2 she and her mother immigrated to Kauai, Hawaii joining her father there. After high school she went to a Business College in Honolulu. It was in Honolulu she met her future husband, Adelino Valentin Sr. They were married January 15, 1944.
Lucia was a hard worker and worked most of her career in accounting and office management in Honolulu, Bangkok Thailand and Guam. She and Adelino Sr. retired in 1986 back on Kauai.
She was preceded in death by her parents Braulio and Eusebia Arzadon, her husband, Adelino Valentin Sr., daughter, Delia Valentin and sister, Rosalina Arzadon. She is survived by her son, Adelino (Suzanne) Valentin Jr.; grandsons, Marc Valentin of Hawaii, Kevin (Heather) Skaer, Nathan (Cara) Valentin, and Adam Valentin, all of Colorado; 3 great grandsons and 1 great granddaughter; sister Pacita Jimenez; brothers John Arzadon and Tony Arzadon and many nieces and nephews.
Lucia had a profound love for the Lord and was active in church no matter where they lived. She had a strong prayer life clear unto the end. Lucia had a gift of giving to others. She loved playing the piano and organ for church services and weddings. She loved to travel which took her to many places in the world. After retirement she and Adelino Sr. volunteered for the American Red Cross helping in many US disasters including 9-11 in New York City.
Lucia was a beautiful, smart, amazing and generous woman who had an extraordinary life. She will be missed by many.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held in Kauai when it is safe to travel. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation, in her name, be made to Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care at 2550 Tenderfoot Hill Street, Colorado Springs Colorado 80906 or at www.pikespeakhospice.org
.