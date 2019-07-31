Pfeiffer
LUCILLE "LU" E. PFEIFFER
1929-2019
Lu Pfeiffer, recently residing in Colorado Springs, but calling home to many places, passed away while napping in the morning of June 27, 2019 at Memorial North Hospital. Her passing was quiet, peaceful and painless. She is reunited with her recently deceased sister Carol, and husband Jack, who passed 20 years ago. Jack and Lu were Wilmot High School (WI) sweethearts, and married on June 5, 1949. They had a fascinating roller coaster of a life together. Her common refrain was "I should write a book about all this!" Before and after Jack's passing, she became active in the Punta Gorda, FL Elks Club, and won the title "Elkett of the Year" by organizing and running many charitable and community service activities.
Lu was known and beloved by many as Mom, Grandma, Auntie Lu, BabaLu, Nana, and of course, The Hat Lady. She was rarely seen without sunglasses and one of her many hats that complimented her stylish outfits. She touched many lives and will be sorely missed by her many friends in Wisconsin, Atlanta, Florida, and Colorado.
She is survived by her daughter Debbie Michalski, and sons Greg and Doug, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to attend funeral services at the Haase-Lockwood funeral home in Twin Lakes, WI on August 3rd, at 1 pm, and a memorial reception on August 10th at 11am, at her last home, Summit Glen in Colorado Springs.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in the name of Lu Pfeiffer be given to the Multiple Sclerosis Alliance of Southern Colorado, whose director, Nikki Pfeiffer, Lu's daughter-in-law, is very grateful for the many hours Lu spent with clients in support groups and countless other activities. Donate at msasoco.org
Published in The Gazette on July 31, 2019