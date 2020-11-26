1/1
Lucille L. Hollenbeck
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hollenbeck
LUCILLE L. HOLLENBECK
March 4, 1931 November 23, 2020
Lucille L. Hollenbeck, age 89, passed away on Monday November 23, 2020 due to complications from COVID 19. She was born on March 4, 1931 in Milwaukee Wisconsin. After completing high school, she began working for the US Navy in Washington DC. She married James Hollenbeck in 1958 and lived in many different places during his military career, eventually settling in Colorado Springs in 1974. She worked at the U. S. Air Force Academy Library and Commissary during the late 1970's and 1980's and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She enjoyed the incredible beauty of Colorado and loved traveling throughout the state. Both she and her husband taught her sons the value of honest work and saving and investing for the future. Family was very important to her.
She is survived by her sons Michael and Patrick (Rick) Hollenbeck, daughter in-law Janet, and grandchildren Matthew, Erin, Stephen, and Julia. She was preceded in death by her husband James and her daughter Patricia. A visitation will be held from 9-10am on Friday November 27 at Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd. Rite of Committal will immediately follow. A memorial ceremony will be held in the Spring of 2021. Online Condolences: ShrineOfRemembrance.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Shrine of Remembrance
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Committal
Shrine of Remembrance
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shrine of Remembrance
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 634-1597
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved