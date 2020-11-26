Hollenbeck
LUCILLE L. HOLLENBECK
March 4, 1931 November 23, 2020
Lucille L. Hollenbeck, age 89, passed away on Monday November 23, 2020 due to complications from COVID 19. She was born on March 4, 1931 in Milwaukee Wisconsin. After completing high school, she began working for the US Navy in Washington DC. She married James Hollenbeck in 1958 and lived in many different places during his military career, eventually settling in Colorado Springs in 1974. She worked at the U. S. Air Force Academy Library and Commissary during the late 1970's and 1980's and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She enjoyed the incredible beauty of Colorado and loved traveling throughout the state. Both she and her husband taught her sons the value of honest work and saving and investing for the future. Family was very important to her.
She is survived by her sons Michael and Patrick (Rick) Hollenbeck, daughter in-law Janet, and grandchildren Matthew, Erin, Stephen, and Julia. She was preceded in death by her husband James and her daughter Patricia. A visitation will be held from 9-10am on Friday November 27 at Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd. Rite of Committal will immediately follow. A memorial ceremony will be held in the Spring of 2021. Online Condolences: ShrineOfRemembrance.com