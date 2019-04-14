Ornelas
LUCILLE VIVIAN (DAVIS) ORNELAS
August 14, 1930 March 28, 2019
Lucille Vivian Ornelas, born to Earl Davis and Selestia Brown in Satanta, Kansas, on August 14, 1930, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019 in Colorado Springs. She is survived by her sons, Theodore Jr. and Robert Ornelas; grandson Dustin Ross, and great-grandchildren Jaylynn, Sage, and Daunte.
Lucille grew up on a farm in Kansas and, along with eleven brothers and sisters, enjoyed riding tractors and tending to the land. After moving to Colorado, Lucie delighted in music, square dancing, and appreciating the beauty of nature. She was a talented artist in stained glass, creating many lovely pieces for friends and family.
Lucie's many friends and family will miss her happy, upbeat nature, kindness to all, and most of all, brilliant smile.
Donations in Lucille's honor can be made to The .
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019