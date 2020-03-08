Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luella Viola Romero. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Romero

LUELLA "LOU" VIOLA ROMERO

August 29, 1935 February 20, 2020

Luella "Lou" Romo-Romero, of Colorado Springs, passed away on February 20, 2020 with her loving family at her side.

She was born in Mora, New Mexico to Ricardo and Mauricia (Valdez) Romo.

Lou was a loving wife to Felix Romero for sixty-seven years. Felix and Luella were married on August 28, 1952. Together they had seven sons.

Lou loved and devoted her life to her seven sons, daughters-in-law, seventeen grandchildren with one on the way, twenty-two great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She is survived by her husband, Felix Romero; sons, Dr. Tony (Geraldine) Romero, Lee Romero, Dr. Marty (Corinne) Romero, Kenny (Robin) Romero, Steve (Debbie) Romero, Felix (Walter) Romero and Jason (Alissa) Romero; siblings, Albert Romo, Nicanora Fullbright and Gloria Ortiz.

Lou is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Kate Trujillo, Richard Romo and Lucy Torres.

She loved to cook and bake, especially Spanish cuisine. She loved crossword puzzles, fishing and camping. Her favorite pastimes were watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy with Felix. Most of all she loved spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren.

We, the family, will try to fill the void of her passing. We will miss her kind and gentle voice, her helping hand and especially her willingness to be there for everyone. Everyone that Lou touched carried away a special gift of being loved.

Private Services will be held for her family.







