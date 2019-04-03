Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lyle Darnell LeBere. View Sign

LeBere

LYLE DARNELL LEBERE

January 12, 1940 March 27, 2019

Lyle Darnell LeBere, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Lyle was a resident of Colorado Springs for 36 years. Lyle owned and managed The Paint Spot, a local independent paint and sundries business for contractors and retail customers, from 1996 to 2014.

Lyle was born on January 12, 1940 to Fred and Lila (Perry) LeBere in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan Canada. He was a phenomenal and renowned hockey player in his youth in Canada and was preparing to sign with the Chicago Blackhawks training camp when an industrial accident led to the amputation of his right arm at age 17. He continued playing in West Coast hockey leagues as a premier goalie for several years. He was quoted as saying, "My team's motto is, 'We always play short-handed.'

He is survived by his loving wife, Karen, his children: Lyle Jr., Marc, and Kent; his brothers, Dan (Valerie), Wayne (Connie), Del (Barbara), Lorne (Helen); and his grandchildren, Colin and Peyton. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Mooch. Lyle was known for his humor, his generosity, his loyalty to his friends and family, and his love of sports and athletics, particularly hockey. His absence leaves a hole in the hearts of many.

