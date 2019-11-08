Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynda Gayle (Fortman) Todd. View Sign Service Information Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home 3825 Airport Road Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-596-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Lynda Gayle Todd (Fortman) passed away at Pikes Peak Hospice on November 5, 2019 in Colorado Springs, CO. Lynda was born on October 14, 1936 in Elbert, CO to Martin Fortman and Lola (Myers) Fortman, where she spent most of her youth. Eventually, Lynda moved to Colorado Springs where she graduated in 1954 from Colorado Springs High School (Palmer). Lynda is survived by 2 children with Max E. Glenn, Mike (Rosella) Glenn and Lynette (Lloyd) Meeske. She is also survived by 1 stepdaughter, Sonja (George) Toyama, and an adopted child, Judy (Todd) Dreiling; whom she inherited from her marriage from Perry Todd. Lynda is survived by 5 grandchildren and 5.7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by her older brother (William Fortman), grandson, as well as her mother, father and husband. Lynda spent many years traveling during retirement with Perry. She also enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, and was very involved in church activities her entire life. In her church, she served in youth ministry, as a pastor's wife and Stephen Ministry. Memorial donations can be made to Stephen Ministry directly through the First Presbyterian Church of Colorado Springs. Memorial Services will be held, Monday, November 11, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Final placement will be held on later date at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.







