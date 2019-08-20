Henson-Flowers
LYNETTE D. HENSON-FLOWERS
January 22, 1956 August 10, 2019
Lynette D. Henson-Flowers, 63, was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on January 22, 1956. Lynette went to be with the Lord on August 10, 2019, in Colorado Springs.
Lynette loved going to Church, reading the Bible and spending time with her grandchildren.
Lynette is survived by her two daughters, Patrice Ravenscroft and Annicca Henson of Colorado Springs; son, Maurice Henson of Colorado Springs; two brothers, Elwood Henson and Darnell McGary of Colorado Springs; sister, Tanya Henson of Tacoma Washington; grandchildren, Olivia Ravenscroft and Eric and Quinten Henson of Colorado Springs.
Lynette is preceded in death by mother, Ernestine McGary, brother, Patrick Henson, and her sister, Kristin McGary.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 pm on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors, 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019